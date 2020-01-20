We regret to announce the passing of MRS. DIANE ANNETTE TROTT, beloved wife of Mr Charles W. Trott and loving mother of Kimeka Wilson, Kimale Evans, Kiane Young and Charles Trott, Jr, daughter of the late Reginald Eugene and the late Nellie Marie Wilkinson, of 2 Jones Village Lane, Warwick WK 07, in her 61st year.A service celebrating her life will be held TODAY, Monday, January 20, 2020 at Hamilton Seventh-day Adventist Church, King Street at 1pm. There will be no interment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Church.Visitation: At Hamilton Seventh-day Adentist Church on Monday from 12 noon to 12:50pm.For those unable to attend the service, please download the Livestream App and search for Hamilton SDA Church.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Jan. 20, 2020