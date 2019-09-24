We regret to announce the death of DOLLY KATHERINE DAVIS, beloved wife of the late E.H "Chippy" Davis, in her 102nd year, of Pembroke Parish.A graveside service will take place in St. Paul's Churchyard, Middle Road, Paget, on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 11.30am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Red Cross, PO Box HM 772, Hamilton HMCX (online www.bermudaredcross.com)Dolly is survived by her sons: Scott (Jane) and Kirk (Monika); grandchildren: Derek (Nicola), Christina (Jamie), Andrew (Christina), Matthew, Ashleigh (Clay), Nicole; great-grandchildren: Justin, Charlie, Tessa, Liam, Thomas, Carter, Spencer, Owen, Chase; sisters: Olive Wilkinson and Phyllis (Gil) Sherborne; other relatives and friends. Bulley-Grahman-Rawlins Funeral Home
Published in The Royal Gazette from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2019