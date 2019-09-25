AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of MRS DOLORES LOUISE HARRISON (nee WRIGHT), daughter of the late Frederick George "Fish" and Esther Mary Wright (nee Smith), wife of the late Richard Harrison, mother to Donna Boddington (Nicholas) and Kim Durham (Henry), sister to Bishop Vernon Lambe (Ruthanne), Selina King-Forster, Edmund "Skipper" Smith (Andrea), Marlene Durham, Volenda "Vo-Vo" Raynor (James), Thyra "T-T" Warner (Philmore), Wayne "Georgie" Smith, (Antonella), Sara "Pat" Burchall (Leon), Michael "Sharky" Smith and Melody Mitchell (Shawn), in her 86th year, of # 33 Lighthouse Hill, St David's. Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019