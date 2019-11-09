It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of DON "Twinkle Toes" MASON beloved husband of Frances E. Mason of Sandy's, in his 92nd year.A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at St James Church, 90 Somerset Road, Sandys on Wednesday, November 13th, 2019 at 3pm. There will be no interment after the service.In lieu of flowers , donations in his memory may be made to The Bermuda Diabetes Association, http://www.diabetes.bm/donate.htm or by calling 297-8427.He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Frances (Pitman) Mason; sons: Paul (Teresa) and Philip (Dodi); grandchildren: Alex and Kathryn Mason, Joshua and Cody Wiersema; brother and sister-in-law: Frank and Helen Mutch; nephew: Christopher Mutch and preceded in death by nephew David Mutch.PEARMAN FUNERAL HOME
Published in The Royal Gazette from Nov. 9 to Nov. 13, 2019