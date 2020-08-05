WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF:- MR. DONALD LEEGRAY JONES, beloved husband to Sherlyn Jones nee Warner, son of the late Richard and Doris Jones nee Sherlock, loving father to David, Steven, Rhoda and Sheila Jones, step sons Ervin and Shannon Burgess, brother to Shirley, Lois, the late Leroy, Henry, Lloyd Jones, Henry Ebbin, May Harvey, Mervyn Jones, in his 86th year of 8 Scenic Heights Lane, Southampton.Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Aug. 5, 2020