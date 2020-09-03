Donna Charmaine Fox April 28, 1967 to August 30, 2020We regret to announce the passing of Donna Charmaine Fox, beloved wife of Graham Fox and loving mother to Mahira, Kalae and Jadon Fox; daughter of Richard and Rev. Linda Powell; sister to Danika Pereira and Danielle Daniels (Robert) and mother-in-law of Lynette Fox and father-in-law Terrance (Vida) Fox of # 49 Cashew City Road, St. David's DD02.A memorial service will be held on Thursday 10th September, 2020 at the St. David's Cricket Club Field at 5.30pm.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Sept. 3, 2020