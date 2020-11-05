WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF MS. DORA JEAN HOLLIS, loving daughter of the late Phillip and Lillian Hollis, mother to Randy Hollis and Rhonda Jennings, sister to Gloria Hollis, David Hollis (Brenda) Joy Creighton (Eugene), late Phillip, Dewilton, Godfrey, Leonard, Olive, Percival and Rodney Hollis, Sylvia Outerbridge, Alice Phillpot, Beryl Hodsoll, Arlene Lee in her 94th year of #44 Harlem Heights Road, Hamilton Parish.Funeral services will be held at Crawl Gospel Church, Hamilton Parish on Friday November 6,2020 at 10.30am.Interment to follow at Holy Trinity Cemetery. Viewing will be held at Crawl Gospel Church, Hamilton Parish on Friday November 6, 2020 from 9.30am to 10.30am.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Service www.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Nov. 5, 2020