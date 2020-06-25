With Regret We Announce the Passing of DOROTHY JANICE DOUGLAS.Wife of the late John E. S. Douglas and Daughter of the late Sinclair and Etheline Boyles in her 88th year of 27 Devon Springs Road, Devonshire.Loving Mother to Kirt (Walda), Peggy (Kavon), Paul (Lorna), Darriek (Norjean), Elvira (Neville), and Regina Douglas.Lovingly remembered by Grandchildren: Jermaine, Jeval (Yasmine), Pashe' , Kejon, Casey (Jessica), Te-Ara, Tahnee', Paula-Jae, Paul Jr., Pjhae-don, Arriek, Jarred, Robin (Stefan), Eureeka (Leron), Jahkaya, and Krishun.Sadly missed by her Great Grandchildren: Jahmi, C'aja, Athena, Nazir, Cairo, Mila, Mason, Kaelin, Navaeh and Leron Jr.Siblings: Twin Sister Juliette Smith (Cubitt), Irene Thomas (late Joe), Joanne Simmons (Wendell), Caswell Boyles (Florence), George Boyles, Kenny Boyles (Ronette).And predeceased by her brothers Claude, Travis, Johnny and Charles Boyles.Special Sister: Juliette and Special Brother: George Boyles.Special Nieces: Beverley Davis, Leticia Boyles and Wendra Simmons. Special Nephews: Jonathan and Timmy Boyles.Special Friends: Jean Boyles, Florence Boyles, Sharon and Frank Frances, Edward Tinty Ming, Mr. King, Saggars Family, Basden Family, The Elliott School Family.Nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbors and friends too numerous to mention. A Graveside Service will be held at Christ Church Devonshire June 26, 2020 at 1pm. Social Distancing Must Be Observed
Published in The Royal Gazette on June 25, 2020