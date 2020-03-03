WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF MRS. DOROTHY MILLS, loving wife of Arthur James Mills, daughter of the late John and Una Tyrell (nee Jones), loving mother to Neville Tyrrell (Sheila), Arthur Mills (Julie) Lawrence "Larry" Mills (Lois), Shelley Harvey (Alvin); sister to Raoul Tyrrell, Ursula Tyrrell, Hortense Warthen and the late Hope Tyrrell in her 95th year of #4 Tribe Road, #6 Southampton East SN04.Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Mar. 3, 2020