DOROTHY MILLS

Guest Book
  • "Neville & Sheila on behalf of the people of Jones' Village..."
    - Clarke Jones
  • "Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us..."
    - Cecily & choe Smith
Service Information
D.H. Augustus & Sons Funeral Home
5 Elliott Street
Hamilton, Bermuda
HM 10
(441)-292-5251
Obituary

WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF MRS. DOROTHY MILLS, loving wife of Arthur James Mills, daughter of the late John and Una Tyrell (nee Jones), loving mother to Neville Tyrrell (Sheila), Arthur Mills (Julie) Lawrence "Larry" Mills (Lois), Shelley Harvey (Alvin); sister to Raoul Tyrrell, Ursula Tyrrell, Hortense Warthen and the late Hope Tyrrell in her 95th year of #4 Tribe Road, #6 Southampton East SN04.Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Mar. 3, 2020
