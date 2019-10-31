Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Durward Norris Cann Jr.. View Sign Obituary

PEARMAN FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the death of MR DURWARD NORRIS CANN JR, beloved son of Mrs Moira V.T. Cann and the late Durward Norris "Puddy" Cann Sr, beloved father of Marquise Vashon Cann, beloved brother of Christine Cann-Hamilton, and beloved life companion of Geraldine Harris of 11 Lusher Hill East, Warwick (formerly of Church Valley Lane, Somerset).A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at St James Church, Church Hill Sandys at 11am. THERE WILL BE NO VIEWING.Lovingly remembered by niece: Courtney L. (Mario) Morris; nephew: Justin A. Hamilton; aunts: Lynn Alban, Blanche Joyiens, Oriel (Jack) Fraser and Myra Smith; cousins: Greg and Glen Alban, Gina Monroe, Lorna-Jean, Ronald, Dwayne, Craig (Cheryl) and Byron (Karen) Joyiens, Charlotte, Rhonda (Michael), Eugene (Madea) and Randolph (Carol Ann ) Simmons, Betty Ann Townsell, Angela (Elvin) Pitcher and Andrew (Nikara) Fraser, Tonya, Donya and Paschal Gilbert; special friends: Kim Stevens, Bernard Dowling, Betty Lambert, Cornell Simons (Marjorie), Ashley (Colleen) Simmons, Paul and Kevin Joell, Corvett Lambert, Derrick and Wendell Herbert, Gary Ray, Kirk Peets, Leon Smith, Andrew Phillips, Eddie Perinchief, Kevin Smith, Zyon Eve, Devin Simons, Obrien and Loren Morrissey, Uncle Bill Lathan; godchildren: Sada Thompson, Tela Dickinson, Dionti Bean, Corvelle Bean, and Xabion Eve; Durward's extended family: the Harris' and Richardson family, Pals family, KEMH family and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.Colours may be worn.



Published in The Royal Gazette from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019

