EARDLEY MAXWELL SIMONS Sr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EARDLEY MAXWELL SIMONS Sr..
Service Information
D.H. Augustus & Sons Funeral Home
5 Elliott Street
Hamilton, Bermuda
HM 10
(441)-292-5251
Obituary

WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF EARDLEY MAXWELL SIMONS SR. son of the late Mae Pearman and Winfield Simons, loving father to Eardley Simons Jr., Marita Williams (Crenstant) and Marissa-Lynn Owolabi (Ibikunle), brother to Joe Simons (Marilene), Jerome Simons, Brendon Lambe, Irma Smith, Judy Symons, Brenda Smith, Carol Hollis, the late Peter Simons , Shirley Simons, Vincent Simons, Frances Simons, Lois Smith and Carol-mae Simmons, in his 77th year of 1 Oriel Lane Scotts Hill Road, Sandys.Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Oct. 22, 2020
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.