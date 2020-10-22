WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF EARDLEY MAXWELL SIMONS SR. son of the late Mae Pearman and Winfield Simons, loving father to Eardley Simons Jr., Marita Williams (Crenstant) and Marissa-Lynn Owolabi (Ibikunle), brother to Joe Simons (Marilene), Jerome Simons, Brendon Lambe, Irma Smith, Judy Symons, Brenda Smith, Carol Hollis, the late Peter Simons , Shirley Simons, Vincent Simons, Frances Simons, Lois Smith and Carol-mae Simmons, in his 77th year of 1 Oriel Lane Scotts Hill Road, Sandys.Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Oct. 22, 2020