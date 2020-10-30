WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF: - Eardley Maxwell Simons SrA Homegoing service for the late EARDLEY (DOC) MAXWELL SIMONS SR., son of the late Mae Pearman and Winfield Simons, loving father to Eardley Simons Jr., Marita Williams (Crenstant) and Marissa-Lynn Owolabi (Ibikunle), brother to Charles 'Joe' Simons (Marilene), Jerome Simons, Brendon Lambe (Suzette), Irma Smith, Judy Symons, Brenda Smith, Carol Hollis, the late Peter Simons, Shirley Simons, Vincent Simons, Frances Simons, Lois Smith and Carol-mae Simmons, in his 77th year of #1 Oriel Lane Scotts Hill Road, Sandys, will be held at New Testament Church of God, Heritage Worship Center on Saturday, October 31st at 2pm Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Augustus Funeral Home Rose Chapel TONIGHT Friday, October 30th from 7.30pm â€" 9.00.Lovingly remembered by grandchildren Tashun Simons, Zahdai Simons, Grace-Anissia Owolabi, Marvellous Owolabi, Fancie Bowen-Tucker; niece too numerous; nephew too numerous godchildren Denise O'Brien, Gina Joyiens; special friends Vance 'Polly' Roberts, Manford Focke Jr, Randolph 'Bubba' Woolridge, Gerald 'Rat' Brangman, Lee Burrows, Clarence 'Hop' Tucker, 'Sport', William 'Billy' Glasford Sr (deceased), Hilly Tucker (deceased), Patfield 'Dick' Manning (deceased), Michael 'Gibbo' Gibbons (deceased), Bda Fire & Rescue Services Family, Dr Emery & Staff, Bright colours to be worn , Social distancing and appropriate facial mask will be mandatory in the church.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Oct. 30, 2020