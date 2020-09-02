AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME REGRETS TO ANNOUNCE THE DEATH of Mr Earl Eugene (Townsey) Russell, beloved husband of the late Alice Elizabeth Russell (nee Dyer), father of Dale (Melody) Russell, Patricia (Shervin) Dill, Jacqulyn, Roseanne and Michael Russell, Kristy (the late Eric) Trott, the late Derek Russell and the late Deborah (Randy) Bean, son of the late Allan and the late Araminta Russell, in his 92nd year of 41 Cedar Hill, Warwick.Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Sept. 2, 2020