WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF: - Mr. Earl Eugene Nepolean (Townsey) Russell, A Home Going Service for MR. EARL EUGENE (TOWNSEY) RUSSELL, beloved husband of the late Alice Elizabeth Russell (nee Dyer), father of Dale (Melody) Russell, Patricia (Shervin) Dill, Jacqulyn, Roseanne and Michael Russell, Kristy (the late Eric) Trott, the late Derek Russell and the late Deborah (Randy) Bean, son of the late Allan and the late Araminta Russell, brother to Raymond (Dianne) and Roger (Bernadette) Russell, Anthony Wilson, the late Alan, Stanley, Cecil, and Gary Russell, Betty (the late Eugene) Gilbert and Judy (Victor) Fishington, the late Norma (the late Maxwell) Smith, Glenda Todd and Barbara (Quinton) Johnston in his 92nd year of 41 Cedar Hill, Warwick, will be held at P.H.C. field TODAY Thursday September 10, 2020 at 4pm. Internment will follow at Seventh-day Adventist Cemetery, St. Georges.Lovingly remembered by: Special Children: Anthony Dill, Oscar Samuels, Oscar Raynor, Grandchildren: Wendy, Laurie (Jomar), Maceo, Tamara (Clifford), Shawn (Charmaine), Alicia (Jalani), Blenn, Kofi (Cherie), Patrick, Marlon (Kristen), Dennis, Antonio, Torie (Cheykhun), Antwan, Mical, Kitwana, Gandia, Niambia, Damian and T'rundÃ© ,late Toki Russell; Great-Grandchildren: Jayde, Marco, Chelsea, Zianna, Zantae, Jaylen, Enrique, Keishon, Yiindia, Z'Dao, Yashia, Rio, Azaiyah, Samori, Surii, Mhila, Amaya, Khyle, Ny'Ori, Mahli, Rae, Xajie, MaLayah, Tikoa, Tazara, Karis, Zahna, Luca, T'orie, Romi, Amauri, Yara, Amir, Akaio, Akiko, AnagÃ©, Step Grandchildren: Gino (Monica) and Sofia, Charmaine and Lani, Gregory (Layna), Che and Marlon, Markeem, Massi, Akio and Kiyomi and the late Che Simmons; Honorary Grandchildren: Andrea, Dwight, Jenea, Tanya, Samae, Carlton, Dion, Marcello, Jasmine, Jomiko, Tanaya, and Omar. In-Laws: Albert (Barbara) and Nelda (the late George) Dyer, the late Ellen Cartwright and Lucille Wells. Godchildren: Renee Goater, Myesha O'Brien, Shaquille Smith and Luanna Rawlins; Nephews & Nieces: Too numerous to mention; Special Friends: Leroy (Lofty) Burns, Gil Santano (USA), Calvin Dill, Calvin (Bummy) Symonds, Clyde Best, Leslie (Tellar) Virgil, Quinton Butterfield Sr, Eddy Fox, Eldon Raynor, J.R. Robinson, Leroy (Nibs) Lewis, Pastor Milton Burgess, Norman Simons, Alfred Eve, Llewellyn Wainwright, Voorhes Lightbourne, Gary Fontaine, Hewlett Simmons, HattiAnn Gilbert, Belterre Hendrickson, Angela DeRosa, Dwayne Scott, Cox Saunders,the Dill Family, the Southampton SDA Church family, the PHC Club Family, the North Village Club Family, Spinning Wheel and the Cedar Hill Families and other relatives and friends to numerous to mention. The family is asking that face masks be worn by all.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Sept. 10, 2020
