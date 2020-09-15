WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF MR. EARLSTON GEORGE WOODLEY, son of the late George Henry and Adina Cahoda Woodley, brother to Cecil (Faye), Sinclair (the late Millicent), Arthur, Clifford and Dennis (Katina) Woodley, Raynard (Michelle) Smith, Yvonne ( the late Stephen), Joseph, Eunice Robinson and the late Sylvia Smith, in his 78th year of 14 Cove Valley Road St. Davids.Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Sept. 15, 2020