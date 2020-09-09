WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF EARLSTON JAMES ASTWOOD, devoted husband of Sally Astwood, son of the late Henry and Mable Astwood, loving father of Debra Minors (Roosevelt), Gordon Astwood (Tracy) and the late Michael Astwood. Step Children; Debra Pacheco (Deninis Predeceased), Dawnette Gilbert (Hilton, Predeceased), Edward Ball and Chad Ball (Paulette), in his 87th year of #8 Woodlands Road Pembroke.Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Sept. 9, 2020