EARLSTON JAMES ASTWOOD

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EARLSTON JAMES ASTWOOD.
Service Information
D.H. Augustus & Sons Funeral Home
5 Elliott Street
Hamilton, Bermuda
HM 10
(441)-292-5251
Obituary

WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF EARLSTON JAMES ASTWOOD, devoted husband of Sally Astwood, son of the late Henry and Mable Astwood, loving father of Debra Minors (Roosevelt), Gordon Astwood (Tracy) and the late Michael Astwood. Step Children; Debra Pacheco (Deninis Predeceased), Dawnette Gilbert (Hilton, Predeceased), Edward Ball and Chad Ball (Paulette), in his 87th year of #8 Woodlands Road Pembroke.Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Sept. 9, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.