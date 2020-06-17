EARLSTON MELVIN "HONEY BEE" SEYMOUR

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EARLSTON MELVIN "HONEY BEE" SEYMOUR.
Service Information
Amis Memorial Chapel
8 Khyber Pass
Warwick, Bermuda
WK 03
(441)-236-0155
Obituary

It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of MR. EARLSTON MELVIN "HONEY BEE" SEYMOUR, beloved son of the late Harley and Valerial Seymour; Nephew of Joan Simmons; brother to Leo (Jackie), Harley "Bobby", Malcolm "Sonny" Seymour (Mavis), Edna "Nene" Steede (Leon), Dorothy "Marie" Stevens, Sharon Seymour and the late Rosetta Butterfield in his 61st year of Gulf Stream Multi Unit House, Southside St. David's. He leaves to cherish his memory, Nephews: Lovelle, Henry, Larry, Kevin, Malcolm, Daric, Jermaine, Leo Jr., Kent, Lavon; Nieces: Valerial, Minnie, Sonya, Lisa, Georgina, Glorene, Juliette, Natasha, LaKeisha, Channing, Sasha, Leah. Great nieces and nephews too numerous to mention. Special friends: Butch Ray, Johnny Lyles, Michael Benevides, Roy Bascome, Pearl Stovell, James Baptiste, Dean and Richard Bailey, Duane and Pastor Leonard Santucci, Mackie Ingham.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on June 17, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.