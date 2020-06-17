It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of MR. EARLSTON MELVIN "HONEY BEE" SEYMOUR, beloved son of the late Harley and Valerial Seymour; Nephew of Joan Simmons; brother to Leo (Jackie), Harley "Bobby", Malcolm "Sonny" Seymour (Mavis), Edna "Nene" Steede (Leon), Dorothy "Marie" Stevens, Sharon Seymour and the late Rosetta Butterfield in his 61st year of Gulf Stream Multi Unit House, Southside St. David's. He leaves to cherish his memory, Nephews: Lovelle, Henry, Larry, Kevin, Malcolm, Daric, Jermaine, Leo Jr., Kent, Lavon; Nieces: Valerial, Minnie, Sonya, Lisa, Georgina, Glorene, Juliette, Natasha, LaKeisha, Channing, Sasha, Leah. Great nieces and nephews too numerous to mention. Special friends: Butch Ray, Johnny Lyles, Michael Benevides, Roy Bascome, Pearl Stovell, James Baptiste, Dean and Richard Bailey, Duane and Pastor Leonard Santucci, Mackie Ingham.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on June 17, 2020