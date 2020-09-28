It is regretfully announced that Edgar Campbell Wilkinson passed away in his 91st year. A private memorial service was held for him on the 22nd of September, 2020. He was predeceased by his daughter Wendy Wilkinson and is survived by his sister; Sandra Outerbridge and nieces: Heather Brewer, Daina Stephens and Linda Tucker. Edgar Wilkinson was a major political influencer for decades. He was discreetly philanthropic, supporting many young Bermudians with their education or businesses and also donated to many local charities. He was known for his astute business acumen, quick wit and above all, his kindness. A special thanks to his caregivers and the staff of the Hamilton Princess Hotel.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory



