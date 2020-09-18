Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDITH LOUISE ALEXANDRIA ROBERTS-WILLIAMS. View Sign Service Information Amis Memorial Chapel 8 Khyber Pass Warwick , Bermuda WK 03 (441)-236-0155 Obituary

A memorial service celebrating the life of EDITH LOUISE ALEXANDRIA ROBERTS-WILLIAMS in her 73rd year, of Snellville, Georgia - previously of Warwick Bermuda.Daughter of the late Cyril Eugene Roberts and the late Eunice Edith Roberts-Nicholas (nee Cox) will be held at Bright Temple AME Church.She is survived by brother Winston "Vince" (Alison); sister Gloria Roberts (Ralph); special niece Aleta Bradford. Predeceased by brothers: Ashley Roberts, Allan Roberts Sr.; Clifford Roberts Sr. and Leroy Proctor.Also cherishing her memory are her two sons Michael E.L. Roberts and Paul D. Tomlinson and grandchildren: Leveck Roberts, Jaidain Byrd, Destinee E. Tomlinson, King D. Tomlinson. great-grandson: Ta'han Eve; nieces and nephews Allan Jr.; L'Tanya, Clifford Jr.; Craig; Tionnae and LeVince Roberts. Altonio Symonds-Roberts, Tyriq' Pitts; Lauren Joell, Kanhai Armstrong; Cindy Robinson-Hall; Lavern Proctor; Aunt: Kathryn Cox and the Roberts, Cox and Daniels Families; Sisters-in-law: the late Elaine Roberts, Delores Proctor, Sonia Gordon, Patricia Darrell and Lauren Roberts; Special Friends: (Bda.) Jean Denkins, Anita Masters (Overseas) Desmond Tomlinson(Paul's Dad); Lee Williams (Husband) ; Evangelist Patricia Thompson; Tynessa Turner and Pastor Michael McCormack.She was predeceased by aunts: Muriel Roberts, Eunice Lottimore, Lois Dowling and Mary Daniels; uncles: Leonard, Norman "Sonny", and Eugene Cox JP. MP., John Galloway, Vivian "Bip", Cooper and George Roberts.Service to take place at Bright Temple Church, Spring Hill Warwick - Sunday, 20th September 2020 at 3pm.Colours may be worn. And we ask that masks be worn and social distancing be practiced.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory



