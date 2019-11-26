Edith Mildred Richardson

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edith Mildred Richardson.
Service Information
Amis Memorial Chapel
8 Khyber Pass
Warwick, Bermuda
WK 03
(441)-236-0155
Obituary

We regret to announce the passing of MRS EDITH MILDRED RICHARDSON, beloved wife of the late The Hon Hugh Richardson MP, JP, beloved mother to Carol Currin, and grandmother to Montell Currin, in her 98th year, of #6 Valley View Crescent, Hamilton Parish CR 03.A service celebrating her life will be held Thursday, November 28, 2019, at St Paul's AME Church. Further details will be announced in the Gazette on November 27.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Nov. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.