We regret to announce the passing of MRS EDITH MILDRED RICHARDSON, beloved wife of the late The Hon Hugh Richardson MP, JP, beloved mother to Carol Currin, and grandmother to Montell Currin, in her 98th year, of #6 Valley View Crescent, Hamilton Parish CR 03.A service celebrating her life will be held Thursday, November 28, 2019, at St Paul's AME Church. Further details will be announced in the Gazette on November 27.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Nov. 26, 2019