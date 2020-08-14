We regret to announce the passing of Edlyn Doreen Dove (nee Batson), of Cranston Rhode Island, formerly of Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago and Devonshire, Bermuda. Daughter of the late Declma Camps and Evelyn Batson in her 90th year. Loving mother of Jennifer Phillip (Winston), Pamela, Ann Marie and Kelvin Dove Jr., adopted daughter Deidreann Dove in Rhode Island. Edlyn was predeceased by her sisters Roselyn Crawford, Priscilla Holder and brothers Emmanuel Camps and Lionel Batson (June), also her sister-in-law Jacqueline Mayers. Adoringly remembered by grandchildren Pauline and Desiree Phillip in Rhode Island, Caleaf Dove (Sabrina), Michael Levon Jr. in Bermuda and Tiffany Bembry (Dennard) in Atlanta. She also leaves to mourn her loss her brothers Sinclair Batson in Trinidad and Roland Camps (Virginia) in South Carolina and her sister-in-law Clity Harewood in Trinidad. Nine great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention both here and abroad.A memorial service was held in Providence Rhode Island.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Aug. 14, 2020