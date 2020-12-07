It is with great sadness that we announce the death of EDWARD CARLTON MCNEIL "DICK" SIMONS, beloved husband of Wadney, loving father of daughters Carla Simons (deceased) and Carmen Grant (Shane) and grandfather of Cashayna Grant, in his 78th year, of Spring Benny Rd., Sandys.A Private Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 11:00am.Due to Covid 19, numbers are restricted to 50 people, so please join us on Zoom Meeting ID: 954 116 1811 Password: chgcThe family will be present to receive friends at the Pearman Funeral Home on Monday evening from 7:30pm to 9pm only.Flowers may be sent.He also leaves to cherish his memory his sisters Rio Hollis and Shirlene Jones, brothers Bernard Simons and Ferdinand Simons, sister-in-law Leanne Davis, numerous nieces and nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews, aunts Lucille Darrell (Albert), Illis Brangman (Michael) and Quillard Joell, uncles Winston and Webster Swan, Godchildren Shawn Jones, Cal Stovell, Corvet Lambert, Belinda Harris, Heather Rawlins and Yolanda Outerbridge, best friends Dennis Hassell, Russell Williams, Ashley Dickinson, Owen Lambert, Oliver Furbert, SBRC Golfers, SCC Golfers, Cobbs Hill Gospel Chapel Family, The Villages Florida Family and many more.May God continue to bless each and every one of you.We thank you in advance for following Covid 19 protocols by wearing your masks and social distancing.PEARMAN FUNERAL HOME
Published in The Royal Gazette from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2020