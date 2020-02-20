We regret to announce the passing of Edward Chauncey Brownlow Durham, beloved husband of Lorraine Durham, son of the late Cecil and Thalia Durham, Loving father of Edward Durham (Jacqueline), Deanna Durham and Suzanne Reyes (Ramon). Brother of Barbara Tacklyn, Cecil Durham (Deanna), Thelma (Peggy) Brangman (Ted),Janet Degrilla, Nashira Isaac (Ishmail), Deborah Durham. Edward was predeceased by Sisters Marion Smith, Cecilly Simpson, Judith Oliver and Brother Ernest Flood. Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020