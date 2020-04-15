WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF: - MR. EDWARD ERIC BROWN, of #9 Ferry Road St George's, he is the loving son of the late Eric Edward Brown and Muriel Ismay Brown, father to Romika Brown, RoChae' Brown, Rokeyah Brown, brother to Jerome (Jo Brown) Davis (late), Treadwell (Treddy) Davis (late), Beverley Williams (late), Maxine Trott, grandchildren Chaziah Brown, Jade DeShields-Brown, Jai DeShields-Brown; aunts Roslyn Woolridge, Elizabeth Davis, Shirley Trott; uncles John Davis, James Davis (late), Georges Atkins (late), Randolph Davis (late), Noel Brown (late), Leon Richards (late); nieces: Ericka Brown, Latia Robinson, Shannon Douglas, Shekiah Burgess (Troy), Treavina Davis, Danita Woffle (Clevie); nephews Sergio Burgess (Juana), Kirk Butterfield, Cymande Davis, Ryan Evans, Jamal Evans, JaVaughn Hunt, Damiko Trott; numerous cousins; great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews; special friends Patricia Bean (mother of Romika and RoChae), Dawn Cann (mother of Rokeyah), Brenda Landy, Webster Williams, Milgrove (Milly) Romaine, Robert Coddington, Noel Bascome, Godwin Bascome, Eddie Swan, Blane Robinson, Willis Joell, Lynn Virgil, Patricia Stovell, Leroy Smith, NVCC Family, Bermuda Motors Family, HWP Family, ABTC Family, La Trattoria Family. Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Apr. 15, 2020