We regret to announce the passing of MR EDWARD ERSKINE EUGENE DARRELL, son of the late Charles Edward Darrell and the late Carla Isabelle Darrell (nee Wellman); brother of the late Clifford Darrell (Sheila), Roger Darrell, the late Janet Simmons and Judith Bent, in his 89th year, of Southampton Parish. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at The Evening Light Pentecostal Church, Parsons Road, Pembroke on FRIDAY MORNING, July 12, 2019 at 11am. He is also survived by his children: Kenneth Darrell (Sharice) and Marlon Harvey (Tasha); grandchildren: Kemauri Darrell, Subira Dill, Brayden and Bryson Harvey, and Brianna Edwards, other dear relatives and friends.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette from July 11 to July 12, 2019