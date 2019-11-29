A Graveside service for MR EDWARD LLOYD "TOM" "EDDIE BROOKS" MATTHEWS, beloved husband to Heather "Toni" Jacobs Matthews, son of the late Lillian "Lilly" Wilson and Edward "Tom" Ming, loving father to Damien Matthews, Donnica Coddington and Suella Matthews, brother to Tyrone and Terence Ming, Tanya and ToniLee Ming, in his 75th year, of "Touchwood" 8 Forest Hill Drive, Warwick will be held at St Paul's AME Church, Cemetery, Paget on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 2pm.Relatives and friends may pay their last respects at Augustus Funeral Home on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 7.30 pm â€" 9pm ONLY.Lovingly remembered by grandchildren: Domico, D'Shante, De'Quan and D'Ari Coddington, Mariah Matthews, Sasha Woolridge Matthews; great-grandchildren: Xao, Ako and Coa Coddington; brothers-in-law: Gregory and Michael Jacobs, Roger Trimm; sisters-in-law: Debra "Pebbles" Trimm, Sharon "Angie" Jacobs, Felicity Jacobs; nieces: Sheree Jacobs; nephews: Aaron and Kypton Jacobs, Keino Furbert-Jacobs, Rojon Trimm; special friends: Members of The Driving Horse & Pony Club of Bermuda, Vincent Dill, Raymond Benjamin Outerbridge, Roger Francis, Ronald Wilson Sr, Leslie "Wolfman" Wolfe; god-children: Tessa Dill, Khano Smith, Troy Burgess, Temiko Wilson.The family requests for those attending to wear colours.AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of Mr Edward Lloyd "Tom" "Eddie Brooks" Matthews.
Published in The Royal Gazette from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, 2019