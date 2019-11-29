Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward "Tom" Matthews. View Sign Obituary

A Graveside service for MR EDWARD LLOYD "TOM" "EDDIE BROOKS" MATTHEWS, beloved husband to Heather "Toni" Jacobs Matthews, son of the late Lillian "Lilly" Wilson and Edward "Tom" Ming, loving father to Damien Matthews, Donnica Coddington and Suella Matthews, brother to Tyrone and Terence Ming, Tanya and ToniLee Ming, in his 75th year, of "Touchwood" 8 Forest Hill Drive, Warwick will be held at St Paul's AME Church, Cemetery, Paget on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 2pm.Relatives and friends may pay their last respects at Augustus Funeral Home on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 7.30 pm â€" 9pm ONLY.Lovingly remembered by grandchildren: Domico, D'Shante, De'Quan and D'Ari Coddington, Mariah Matthews, Sasha Woolridge Matthews; great-grandchildren: Xao, Ako and Coa Coddington; brothers-in-law: Gregory and Michael Jacobs, Roger Trimm; sisters-in-law: Debra "Pebbles" Trimm, Sharon "Angie" Jacobs, Felicity Jacobs; nieces: Sheree Jacobs; nephews: Aaron and Kypton Jacobs, Keino Furbert-Jacobs, Rojon Trimm; special friends: Members of The Driving Horse & Pony Club of Bermuda, Vincent Dill, Raymond Benjamin Outerbridge, Roger Francis, Ronald Wilson Sr, Leslie "Wolfman" Wolfe; god-children: Tessa Dill, Khano Smith, Troy Burgess, Temiko Wilson.The family requests for those attending to wear



A Graveside service for MR EDWARD LLOYD "TOM" "EDDIE BROOKS" MATTHEWS, beloved husband to Heather "Toni" Jacobs Matthews, son of the late Lillian "Lilly" Wilson and Edward "Tom" Ming, loving father to Damien Matthews, Donnica Coddington and Suella Matthews, brother to Tyrone and Terence Ming, Tanya and ToniLee Ming, in his 75th year, of "Touchwood" 8 Forest Hill Drive, Warwick will be held at St Paul's AME Church, Cemetery, Paget on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 2pm.Relatives and friends may pay their last respects at Augustus Funeral Home on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 7.30 pm â€" 9pm ONLY.Lovingly remembered by grandchildren: Domico, D'Shante, De'Quan and D'Ari Coddington, Mariah Matthews, Sasha Woolridge Matthews; great-grandchildren: Xao, Ako and Coa Coddington; brothers-in-law: Gregory and Michael Jacobs, Roger Trimm; sisters-in-law: Debra "Pebbles" Trimm, Sharon "Angie" Jacobs, Felicity Jacobs; nieces: Sheree Jacobs; nephews: Aaron and Kypton Jacobs, Keino Furbert-Jacobs, Rojon Trimm; special friends: Members of The Driving Horse & Pony Club of Bermuda, Vincent Dill, Raymond Benjamin Outerbridge, Roger Francis, Ronald Wilson Sr, Leslie "Wolfman" Wolfe; god-children: Tessa Dill, Khano Smith, Troy Burgess, Temiko Wilson.The family requests for those attending to wear colours.AU GUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of Mr Edward Lloyd "Tom" "Eddie Brooks" Matthews. Published in The Royal Gazette from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Royal Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers