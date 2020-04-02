WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF Mr. Edward Richard Moore. A Private Graveside service will be held for Mr. Edward Richard Moore, beloved husband to Pandora Moore, son of the late Ernest and Florence Moore, loving father to Jolene (Joseph), Terrence (Terry) (Milagros), Toniiae (Gail), Tammy-lyn, Suzette (Raymond), Edward Jr. (EJ), Richae; special daughters: Chantae and Jah'Zai, in his 79th year of 12 Rock Valley, Warwick.THERE WILL BE NO VIEWINGS.Lovingly remembered by grand-children: Jevon, Joni, Jeremy, Tiffany, Aneudy, Emanuel, Brayan; mother-in-law: Verda Burgess; sister-in-law: Duranda (Terry) Greene; brothers-in-law: Troy, Andre and Walton; sisters: Janet, Ethlyn, Eunice, Cynthia (Oliver), Carolese, Kathy and Ruby (Brian); brothers: Irvin (Louise), Vincent, Danis (Cheri), Eldon and Alvin (Penny); numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020