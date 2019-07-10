Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Troy Darrell. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of EDWARD TROY "PONY" DARRELL, beloved husband and best friend of Deshan Darrell, devoted father of Milauna-Tess, Edward-Troyun and stepfather to Chrishan Thompson, in his 52nd year, of Knowle, Solihull, UK who passed away peacefully on June 15, 2019. Born in Bermuda, he was the son of Edward E and E. Verlice Darrell. Lovingly remembered by his sister: Rosemarie (Kyle) Lightbourne; nieces: KiantÃ© and Kianya Lightbourne; grandmother the late Marie Lodge; mother-in-law: Angela (Peter) Nentwig; father-in-law: the late Deforest Evans; sister-in- law: Brooke Nentwig; and brother-in-law: Peter Nentwig. Cherished godfather of Tenia Woolridge, Tajae Hunt, Rai Simons, and Ebony Stovell. Also affectionately remembered by his godparents: Sam Nusum, Alan Caines, Louis Stovell, Belinda Tucker, Shona Simons, Errolyn Tucker; the Hunt family, the Simmons family, the Lewis family and numerous relatives and friends.A service celebrating his life will be held at Renewal Solihull, UK followed by burial at Widney Manor Cemetery, UK on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 11.45am.



