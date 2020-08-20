We regret to announce the passing of EDWIN TONY CORREIA of # 47 Wellington Slip Road, St. George GE 02., beloved husband of Carol Lynn Correia; loving father of Michelle, Sean (Nicole) and the late Jason; devoted grandfather of Elias and Leilani; and son of the late Antonio (Tony) Correia and the late Almeida Nellie Correia. Edwin was predeceased by his brother Michael and leaves to cherish his memory his siblings, Brenda and Lawrence (Jennifer); his niece Nichola Simons (Andre) and nephews James Correia and Christopher Buzzell; his sister-in-law Kathi (Norman), and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, 25th August, 2020 at Holy Trinity Church, Bailey's Bay, Hamilton Parish at 4.00pm. AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Aug. 20, 2020