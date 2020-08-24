Edwin Tony Correia

Guest Book
  • "You have my condolences. Your husband, father and..."
    - Angeline Butler
  • "To Carol and the whole Correia family: Our sincere..."
  • "To Carol and the whole Correia family our sincere..."
  • "dear Carol, my heart and prayers are with you at this most..."
    - Sheila McKeand
  • "I wish to offer my condolences to all of Ed`s family . Rest..."
    - Gary Brangman
Service Information
Amis Memorial Chapel
8 Khyber Pass
Warwick, Bermuda
WK 03
(441)-236-0155
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020
4:00 PM
Holy Trinity Church
Bailey's Bay, Hamilton Parish
Obituary

A funeral service for Edwin Tony Correia of # 47 Wellington Slip Road, St. George GE 02., beloved husband of Carol Lynn Correia; loving father of Michelle, Sean (Nicole) and the late Jason; devoted grandfather of Elias and Leilani; and son of the late Antonio (Tony) Correia and the late Almeida Nellie Correia will be held at Holy Trinity Church, Trinity Church Road, Hamilton Parish on Tuesday 25th August at 4:00pm. Interment to follow at Holy Trinity Cemetery. There will be no viewing.

Edwin was predeceased by his brother Michael and leaves to cherish his memory his siblings, Brenda and Lawrence (Jennifer); his niece Nichola Simons (Andre) and nephews James Correia and Christopher Buzzell; his sister-in-law Kathi (Norman), and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

In lieu of flowers, kindly make donations to the Kidney Patients in Action c/o King Edward V11 Memorial, Point Finger Road, Paget in memory of Edwin Correia.

Please be mindful of Covid-19 restrictions and masks must be worn.

AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory


Published in The Royal Gazette from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020
