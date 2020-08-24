Guest Book View Sign Service Information Amis Memorial Chapel 8 Khyber Pass Warwick , Bermuda WK 03 (441)-236-0155 Funeral service 4:00 PM Holy Trinity Church Bailey's Bay, Hamilton Parish Obituary

A funeral service for Edwin Tony Correia of # 47 Wellington Slip Road, St. George GE 02., beloved husband of Carol Lynn Correia; loving father of Michelle, Sean (Nicole) and the late Jason; devoted grandfather of Elias and Leilani; and son of the late Antonio (Tony) Correia and the late Almeida Nellie Correia will be held at Holy Trinity Church, Trinity Church Road, Hamilton Parish on Tuesday 25th August at 4:00pm. Interment to follow at Holy Trinity Cemetery. There will be no viewing.



Edwin was predeceased by his brother Michael and leaves to cherish his memory his siblings, Brenda and Lawrence (Jennifer); his niece Nichola Simons (Andre) and nephews James Correia and Christopher Buzzell; his sister-in-law Kathi (Norman), and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.



In lieu of flowers, kindly make donations to the Kidney Patients in Action c/o King Edward V11 Memorial, Point Finger Road, Paget in memory of Edwin Correia.



Please be mindful of Covid-19 restrictions and masks must be worn.



Published in The Royal Gazette from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020

