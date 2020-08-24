A funeral service for Edwin Tony Correia of # 47 Wellington Slip Road, St. George GE 02., beloved husband of Carol Lynn Correia; loving father of Michelle, Sean (Nicole) and the late Jason; devoted grandfather of Elias and Leilani; and son of the late Antonio (Tony) Correia and the late Almeida Nellie Correia will be held at Holy Trinity Church, Trinity Church Road, Hamilton Parish on Tuesday 25th August at 4:00pm. Interment to follow at Holy Trinity Cemetery. There will be no viewing.
Edwin was predeceased by his brother Michael and leaves to cherish his memory his siblings, Brenda and Lawrence (Jennifer); his niece Nichola Simons (Andre) and nephews James Correia and Christopher Buzzell; his sister-in-law Kathi (Norman), and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
In lieu of flowers, kindly make donations to the Kidney Patients in Action c/o King Edward V11 Memorial, Point Finger Road, Paget in memory of Edwin Correia.
Please be mindful of Covid-19 restrictions and masks must be worn.
AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020