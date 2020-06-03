Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDWIN W. PACKWOOD. View Sign Obituary

EDWIN W. PACKWOOD departed this life on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Trinitas Hospital Elizabeth, New Jersey after a short illness. Edwin was born on July 26, 1933 in St George's, Bermuda. He was the third of four children born to the late Frederick Arthur & Ethel (Lang) Packwood. Edwin was educated in the Bermuda school system.Over 50 years ago Edwin immigrated to the United States. He lived in Elizabeth, NJ where he began working various jobs to sustain himself. He ultimately began working as a laborer with the Bakery Drivers & Salesmen's local #194 where he worked until retirement. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lenora Packwood; and sisters: Mildred Packwood, Enid Pitcher, Sylvia Seacher and Eunice Burchall. Edwin leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter, Tiffany Packwood - Mckoy (Donovan) of Pembroke, Bermuda; two grandchildren: Lamont and Brandi; five great-grandchildren: Ainiki, Ice'ces, Day'asha, Day'zye & Day'ah; a loving brother Frederick R. Packwood, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.May he Rest in Peace



