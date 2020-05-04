We regret to announce the passing of MR EGBERT MONTAGUE SHEPPARD, son of the late Isa Sheppard (nee Rabain) and Frederick O. Sheppard (late Rosalie), loving father to Monique Sheppard-Lightbourne (Edmund), the late Montague Jr and the late Marcel Sheppard, brother to Carlton Mateen, June Ashby and Antoinette Wilmot (late Andrew), in his 89th year, of Westmeath Nursing Home, formerly of 16 Pearman's Hill, Warwick.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on May 4, 2020