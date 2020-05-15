WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF EGBERT MONTAGUE SHEPPARD, son of the late Isa E. Sheppard (nee Rabain) and the late Frederick O. Sheppard (late Rosely), loving father to Monique Sheppard-Lightbourne (Edmund), the late Montague Jr and the late Marcel Sheppard; brother to Carlton Mateen, June Ashby and Antoinette Wilmot (late Andrew), in his 89th year of Westmeath Nursing Home, formerly of 16 Pearman's Hill, Warwick. A private graveside service will be held Saturday 16th May at 10.45 am at St. John's Cemetery. Funeral link to stream live is: https://youtu.be/QbJzbcPzM54.He also leaves to cherish his memory granddaughters Shannalee Aberdeen (Jermaine) and Monisha Jacobs; great granddaughters Milun and Zen, The Walter and Sheppard family in Antigua, The Rabain family in Bermuda and St. Kitts; nieces Deborah Ashby, Roseann Key, Crystal Passley, Antoinette Sheppard and Lisa Jacobs; nephews Carlton Sheppard Jr. (Jeanette), Gregory, Troy and Stephen Ashby, Glen Simons (Keren) and Loren Smith; great nieces and nephews Tonisha Key-Holmes, Makeda and Marcus Passley; great great nieces and nephews Tiye Holmes, Ian and Keriya Simons, Carlton III, Richard and Leala Sheppard and Cory Curtis; cousins Freeda Gibbons, Leon, Anthony and Roger Rabain; god daughter Michelle Bean; god son Stefan Davis; special friends Delano Ingham, Leola Stovel, George Smith, Sturges and Danny Griffin, Vincent Dyer, Al Seymour Sr., Lee Tucker, Christina Matthew, Victoria Prime-Jackson, Capital Broadcasting Co. (ZFB), Lionel Darrell, Westmeath Family and numerous other relatives and friends.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette from May 15 to May 16, 2020