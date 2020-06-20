WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF :- MR. EGBERT THEOPHILUS BROWN, son of the late John and Henriette Brown, loving father to Charles (Bunkus) (Maria), Kirt (Terri) and Randy Brown (Janice) (US), Valita Brown, Donna-Mae Williams, Marshelle Byers, the late Lance Brown, Karen DaLapp and Joan Cann, brother to Val Caesar, Irene Maybury (Joe), DeAnn Bydloss (US), the late Roosevelt Brown (Dr. Pauula Kamarakafego), William (Sonny) Brown, Virginia (Jean) Hall, Genevieve Gardner, in his 91st year of 4 Sea Express Close, Dr. Cann Drive, Southampton.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on June 20, 2020