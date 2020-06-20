EGBERT THEOPHILUS BROWN

Guest Book
  • "I am so so sorry to hear of the passing of a great man. I..."
    - Pink Pillars Vision Genealogy / Research
  • "Mr Brown always happy fun 2 be around making up jokes RIP..."
    - Leslene Somersall
  • "To the family of the late Mr.Brown a good friend of my..."
    - Leon Leslene n Laquita Somersall
Service Information
D.H. Augustus & Sons Funeral Home
5 Elliott Street
Hamilton, Bermuda
HM 10
(441)-292-5251
Obituary

WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF :- MR. EGBERT THEOPHILUS BROWN, son of the late John and Henriette Brown, loving father to Charles (Bunkus) (Maria), Kirt (Terri) and Randy Brown (Janice) (US), Valita Brown, Donna-Mae Williams, Marshelle Byers, the late Lance Brown, Karen DaLapp and Joan Cann, brother to Val Caesar, Irene Maybury (Joe), DeAnn Bydloss (US), the late Roosevelt Brown (Dr. Pauula Kamarakafego), William (Sonny) Brown, Virginia (Jean) Hall, Genevieve Gardner, in his 91st year of 4 Sea Express Close, Dr. Cann Drive, Southampton.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on June 20, 2020
