Augustus Funeral Home regrets to announce the death of EILEEN JACKSON (NEE OTTLEY), well known radio host of St Thomas, USVI formerly of Friswells Hill, Bermuda in her 78th year, beloved wife of Eshmael (Jack) Jackson, mother to Eshmael Jr. and the late Faith Jackson, adopted daughter of the late Margaret Ottley, sister to Arnold Adams, Herman Thompson, Meredith Winston and the late Inez Adams. Eileen leaves behind numerous, nieces, nephews, cousins and loved ones, special friend Marlene Nisbett.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Nov. 23, 2020