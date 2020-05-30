Eldon DeCouto

Obituary

We regret to announce the passing of Eldon DeCouto beloved son of the late Connie & August DeCouto, in his 68th year. Eldon leaves behind loving memories to be cherished by his sister Suzanne DeCouto (Darren Booth), and his brother Jimmy Decouto (Carole), nephews Justin & Alex Decouto, Gabriel, Sam & Cory Booth, great-nephews & nieces Stefan, Addy, Max, Ashlyn and Evan DeCouto. Also his godson Alex DeCouto (Daniela) and close family Tina, Michael & John DeCouto. He also treasured his friendship with Nichola Buchanan, Mary & Jose Rodrigues, Sister Judith, Sister Dolores and Father Attilio. The family will have a private graveside service to celebrate his life. Condolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bmBulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette from May 30 to June 1, 2020
