It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of MR. ELDON ISAAC JOHN (JOHNNY) MELLO, beloved husband of Carole Mello in his 84th year of #4 Kilderry Lane, Smith's FL 02.He leaves to cherish his memory, daughters Debra Lewis and Lisa Mello (Scott), grandson Tyrone Lewis (Chrissy), great grandson Lorenzo, brother Michael Mello (Frances), brother-in-law Norman Simons and loving caregiver Angelo, and numerous other relatives and friends.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on June 10, 2020
