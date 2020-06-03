We regret to announce the passing of Eleanor Lucille Solomon, beloved wife of the late Vincent Beresford Solomon, daughter of the late Nelo Frederick and Mattie Louise Wales, loving mother of Zachary Norris Butterfield (Kathy), Patricia Raynor (Edward, Deceased), Joeann Turner, Sherline Butterfield and Mazeta Tannock (Ronald) ; sister of Graham Edward Wales (Israel Ka Yeen) and Norris Gladstone Wales (Emmeline) both Deceased) , in her 91st year of 4 Cooks Hill Road Sandys.Lovingly remembered by Grandchildren: Karin Agard, Jerry Butterfield (Audrey), Corey Butterfield, Nisha Samuels (David), ZacQuaya Butterfield, Duane Lowe, Me-Chel Butterfield, Charee Butterfield, Naquaysha Matthews (Kimal), Nicole Hill, Ambrose Hill Jr., Tashon Butterfield, Chelsea Smith (Lpree) and Keaton Tannock. Great- Grandchildren: Nkosi Raynor, Kya Agard, Amir Agard, Zenas Butterfield, Ja'Miyah Butterfield, Nizae Douglas, Laila German, Shannon Botelho, Xionna Stephens, Daishalae Lowe, Xai-Asia Hill, Xai-Le Hill-White, Jahquil Hill, Cyana Burgess, Ter-jalen Grant, Atorian White, Capree Smith. Great Great- Grands; Jesai Hill and Jordynn - Rose Dill. Nieces; Marie Wales, Vera Wales, Veronica Cochran, Debra Wells, Jamal Hills and Tunisia Tamba. Nephews; Ronald Wales, Douglas Wales, Karim Wales, Sharrieff Wales and Mark Anderson. Special friends; Glennis Dickinson, Rose Smith, Idena Gonsalves, Randolph Woods, David Jones, Noelette Eve, Charlotte Sherlock, Nathalie Hill, May Brangman, Leonette Clark and Rev. Betty Woolridge.Many other family members and friends too numerous to mentionSpecial thanks to Dr. Mahesh Reddy and Staff of the Bermuda Healthcare Services and the Staff of the Francis-Telford Nursing Home.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on June 3, 2020