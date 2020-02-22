A service celebrating the life of Eleanor Mary Powell, beloved wife of the late Albert 'Sandy' Powell of Paget Parish, will be held at St. Paul's Church, Middle Road, Paget on Tuesday February 25, 2020 at 3pm.Interment will follow the service in St. Paul's Churchyard, Middle Road, Paget.In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made Masterworks Museum of Bermuda Art at Botanical Gardens, Paget DV 04 She is survived by her children: Ann, John, Allan (Kathy); grandchildren Jonathan, Haley, Allison, Ryan; brother Eugene (Sheila) Mayor; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Colours may be worn.Condolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bmBulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette from Feb. 22 to Feb. 25, 2020