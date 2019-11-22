We regret to announce the death of ELIZABETH ANN FISHER, loving wife of the late Gerald Fisher, in her 83rd year. She is survived by her loving son Robert, grandson Alexander Godet, Robert's partner Lynne Wolf, her Canadian cousins Margie, Joan and Jeanette, and special friends Heidi, Carolyn, Elizabeth and Pat. A service to pay last respects will be held at Christ Church Warwick, the Church of Scotland on Tuesday, November 26th, at 4pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to PALS at P. O. Box DV19 Devonshire DV BX or online to www.pals.bmCondolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bmBulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette from Nov. 22 to Nov. 26, 2019