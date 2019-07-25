We regret to announce the passing of ELIZABETH "BETTY" ARKLEY MAWER, in her 84th year of #27 Gibbs Hill Road, Southampton SN 02, wife of the late Ian Donald Mawer, mother of Colin Mawer, Karen Bruton (Richard) and Graham Mawer (Jeanine); grandmother of Paige, Holly and Jessica Bruton; Brianna and Lindsay Mawer; sister of John Cobban of Scotland, and other relatives and friends in Scotland, Australia and Bermuda.A gathering celebrating Betty's life is being planned. Further details will be announced shortly.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on July 25, 2019