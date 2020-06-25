We regret to announce the passing of ELIZABETH MARY BRITTON, of Francis Telford Nursing Home, Southampton Parish, in her 92nd year.She will be remembered by special cousin Debbie Masters and friends both here and abroad.Special thanks to Dr. Samantha DeCouto and our Dear loving caregiver Mercedes Zuluenta.A private graveside service was held on Wednesday June 24, 2020.Condolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bmBulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette on June 25, 2020