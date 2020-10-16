WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF ELLINGTON WENTWORTH BELL, husband of the late Phyllis (Young) Bell (USA), son of the late Phyllis J.G. Bell Williams, father to Ellison Bell Allen (Eric) (USA), step father to Preston, Chanda and Sheryl, brother to Robert (Peter), Walter, Keith, Coolridge (Bumla) Bell, Cecily Smith, Brenda Bean, Sallymae Grant, Berlene Smith and the late Micheal in his 77th year of 7 Middletown Lane, Pembroke.A Graveside service will be held at Pembroke Parish on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11.00am. The viewing will be on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 10.00am - 10.40am ONLY.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Oct. 16, 2020