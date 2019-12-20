A Graveside service for MR ELLIOTT NELSON "Porch" VAN PUTTEN, son of the late Horace and Ola Van Putten, brother to the late Joan Crockett (late Kay), late Yvonne Van Putten, late Horace Van Putten, Edith Trott (late Eldon), Lovern Burgess, Gregory Van Putten (Deborah), in his 76th year, will be held at Christ Church Devonshire on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11am.Relatives and friends may pay their last respects at Augustus Funeral Home on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 10 am â€" 10.40am ONLY.Lovingly remembered by nieces and nephews: Clarkeson Crockett, Leslie Crockett , Stacey Crockett, Sandy Crockett, Kirk Trott (Germaine), Dennis Trott (Fawn), Derron Trott (Bettina), Janeigh Trott-Fadda (Antonello), Vaniek Martin (Vashon), Keisha Burgess-Davis (Phillip), Kidane Collins, Lee Stevens, David Stevens, Sakina Usher (William) and numerous great-nieces and nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of MR ELLIOTT NELSON "Porch" VAN PUTTEN.
Published in The Royal Gazette from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019