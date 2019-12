Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elsie Louise Sharpe nee Franklin. View Sign Obituary

AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the death of ELSIE LOUISE SHARPE (NEE FRANKLIN), wife of Paul Dennie Sharpe (deceased) of Augusta, Georgia formerly of Bermuda, daughter of Arthur Mills, Nancy Spenser (deceased) and stepfather Walter Franklin Sr (deceased), in her 71st year. Elsie departed her earthly journey on December 11, 2019, peacefully at home. She leaves to cherish her memory, children Kimlee and Neguy; brothers Walter Jr, Dr Larry (Marie) and Leroy Franklin (Marsha), Arthur and Larry Mills; sisters Dottie (deceased), Sheryll and Jennifer Franklin, Shelly Mills; grandchildren Miss Ebony (Matthew), Chaz, Quadir, Njai and Neguy Jr Kenyah; great- grandchildren Syncere, Sylvanna and Nasir; nephews Michael, Larry Jr, Mark. Levi, Brian (special nephew who she loved as her own), Lejuan and Maurice; nieces Brenda, Dr Freda, Mia, Cherrisa, Aneesha and Malisa; special friend Doreen Clarke and other relatives and friends too many to mention.



Published in The Royal Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019

