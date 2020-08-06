We regret to announce the death of ELVA MARLENE SEON, beloved wife of Earlington Seon (deceased), loving mother to Dennis Steede (deceased) and Darlene (Norris) Hartley in her 83rd year. She was a loving sister to Sheena Dill, Ethelene Laws, Gary "Kent" Williams, Donn Williams, Cecil Williams (deceased), Myrtle Zuill (deceased), Carmen Cyrus (deceased), Nora Williams (deceased), Jubert Williams (deceased). She also leaves to mourn her 6 grandsons Calvin White III (Glaucia), Reymon White, Husayn Symonds (Thea), Damon (Wenieka), Daron and Dennis Steede and one granddaughter, Princess Cote (Fred), 13 great grandchildren and one great great grandson. A celebration of her life service will be held Friday, August 7th, 2020 at 11am at the Hamilton Seventh-day Adventist Church, King Street, Hamilton. Please wear masks and colours may be worn.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020