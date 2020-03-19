Emily Virginia Smatt

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emily Virginia Smatt.
Obituary

We regret to announce the death of MRS EMILY VIRGINIA SMATT, beloved wife of the late Adolph 'Dolly' Smatt, of Warwick Parish in her 91st. year. A private family graveside service and interment will be held at St. Paul's Church Paget.A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Bermuda Legion c/o Royal Bermuda Regiment, 1 South Road, Warwick WK 01or by direct deposit to HSBC Account # 010 731 354 001.She is survived by her children: Patricia (Vincent) McGeehan, Barbara (Brian) Hollis, William (Vivian) Smatt; daughter-in-law LeeAnne Smatt; grandchildren: Jennifer, Sean (Audrey), Adrienne, Alex (Eileen), Julia; 6 great-grandchildren; caregivers: Alice, Marites, Jona, Asela, Claudette; special family friend Joan VanPutten. She was predeceased by her son Michael.Condolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bmBulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette on Mar. 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.