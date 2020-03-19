We regret to announce the death of MRS EMILY VIRGINIA SMATT, beloved wife of the late Adolph 'Dolly' Smatt, of Warwick Parish in her 91st. year. A private family graveside service and interment will be held at St. Paul's Church Paget.A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Bermuda Legion c/o Royal Bermuda Regiment, 1 South Road, Warwick WK 01or by direct deposit to HSBC Account # 010 731 354 001.She is survived by her children: Patricia (Vincent) McGeehan, Barbara (Brian) Hollis, William (Vivian) Smatt; daughter-in-law LeeAnne Smatt; grandchildren: Jennifer, Sean (Audrey), Adrienne, Alex (Eileen), Julia; 6 great-grandchildren; caregivers: Alice, Marites, Jona, Asela, Claudette; special family friend Joan VanPutten. She was predeceased by her son Michael.Condolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bmBulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette on Mar. 19, 2020