An Interment of Ashes Service will take place for ERMINIE ISABELLE BEAN, beloved daughter of the late Frazier Bean and Erminie Bean in her 85th year will take place Thursday October 8th at Holy Trinity Cemetery , Hamilton Parish at 11am. She leaves to cherish beloved sister of Iris Nolley (USA), Cuthbert Bean (Dora), the late Coleridge Bean, the late Alice Gibbons (Irving) and the late Wenona Burton(USA) and a host of other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may view the service on zoom. Topic: Graveside Service Erminie BeanJoin Zoom Meetinghttps://us02web.zoom.us/j/86240977576?Meeting ID: 862 4097 7576Passcode: 432764ALPHA Memorial Chapel Funeral Home
Published in The Royal Gazette from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020