We regret to announce the passing in New York of MR ERNEST CHARLES PITT, beloved husband to Terry Ann, beloved father to Anthony B., David and Blake, beloved sister Peggy Outerbridge, of #17 Warwick Park Road Estate, Warwick. Funeral services will be held 12 noon TODAY, Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at AMIS Memorial Chapel, 8 Khyber Pass, Warwick. Interment will follow at St John's Cemetery, Pembroke.VISITATION: Relatives and friends may pay their respects TODAY, from 10am to 11.55am, at AMIS Memorial Chapel.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Oct. 16, 2019